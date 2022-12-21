NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Smart Energy Project at Naval Station Great Lakes

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Aldridge Electric Inc., Libertyville, Illinois, a $7,680,304, firm-fixed-price contract for the P-828 Smart Energy Project at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois.



The contract also contains 12 unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $10,061,942. Work will be performed in Great Lakes, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by December 2024.



Fiscal year 2019 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,680,304 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with one proposal received. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-C-0002).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



