HDIFC employees spread holiday cheer for 36 years

A longstanding tradition for Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center employees in Battle Creek, Michigan, is to give back to those less fortunate during the holiday season.



For 36 years, HDIFC employees have partnered with the local Salvation Army to sponsor families through their Adopt-a-Family program.

The program supports families who have experienced a financial, emotional or physical crisis and pairs them with a sponsor who will gift them items like new clothing, toys, household supplies, and food.



“Federal center employees are so giving,” said Battle Creek Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Director Tiffany Schmidt. “Every year I’m amazed at the amount of food, gifts, and how employees go above and beyond for our families. They not only provide gifts and things off their ‘wish list’ but also everyday supplies that they need to survive.”



Schmidt has been involved in the HDIFC and Salvation Army Adopt-a-Family partnership since 2010.



Battle Creek Salvation Army leadership changed last summer. New Captain Grace Roinila serves as both a pastor and an administrator. As the holiday season approached, her staff filled her in on the relationship between the two Battle Creek organizations.



“It’s a blessing – not only to the families who are receiving the gifts, to us - being the middlemen - and to the people who are giving the gifts,” she said. “That’s a beautiful thing. The fed center has been so intentional and has been able to connect so well with our families and our staff. That means a lot.”



This year, HDIFC sponsored 50 families, and for the first time, employees had the opportunity to purchase a gift request from the Angel Tree equipped with 20 tags.



“I’ve been helping out for four years,” Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services Receipt Branch Chief Bernie Ponce said. “I get my kids to help with the shopping list. I think it’s important to help out when you can, especially during the hard years we’ve experienced recently.”



Currently, Battle Creek Salvation Army is helping approximately 375 families, and family applications are still coming in. The submission cut-off date is Dec. 15, and Roinila said they anticipate the same number of families as last year – almost 500.



HDIFC leaders stopped by the donation center to assist the staff and volunteers. DLA Disposition Services Director Mike Cannon and DLA Logistics Information Services Director Renee Hubbard unloaded carts of donated gifts – gifts that were overwhelming the gym floor.



“As an organization, I’m always impressed with the team’s generosity,” Cannon said. “Not only as an agency but also individually. We have a generous workforce, not just in the federal center, but across the organization. We have many people volunteering their time, their skills, and their hearts, and it brings me great joy and a lot of pride.”



After items are dropped off by sponsors, the volunteer team preps the Salvation Army gymnasium for family pick up.



“One of my favorite parts about the annual Adopt-a-Family tradition is watching the families pick up their items,” Schmidt said. “Watching their expression change when they walk into the gym, makes everything we do so worth it.”



To learn more about Battle Creek Salvation Army’s holiday mission, or to stay up to date with their holiday schedule, visit their Facebook page.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:59 Story ID: 435629 Location: MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HDIFC employees spread holiday cheer for 36 years, by Kelly Burell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.