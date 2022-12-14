Linebacker of the Week: Malachi Savage

Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Savage, a contract specialist assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Savage, a contract specialist assigned to the 36th Contracting Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Birch, the 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 14, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Savage, a contract specialist assigned to the 36th contracting Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 14, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a contract specialist, Savage manages the 36th Wing’s largest construction contract worth $50 million. He manages three engineers, 80 contractors and 19 active construction projects worth $13 million. Savage is the unit’s PT leader and manages fitness assessments for 26 members. He leads three squadron PT sessions each week, which led to them becoming one of the top 10 units in the wing with a 90% PT score average.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in May 2020, the Savage family has led nine Airmen through the hardships of unaccompanied life during COVID restrictions. They opened their home to others, took on the Key Spouse program and coached five youth sports teams. Savage has provided continuity and training for three team leads and four contract specialists. He has also earned his contracting officer warrant and oversaw a $26.8 million active construction contacts portfolio, essential to delivering resilient infrastructure for Team Andersen. Additionally, he catapulted the wing’s joint combat capability by leading a $1.3 million Munitions Control Center renovation project, critical to overseeing the largest munitions storage in the Air Force.



“I like to lead by example because it goes back to when I played college football,” said Savage. “You always knew who the leaders were on the field and when they were having a good day, you were having a good day.”



As a multi-capable Airman, he also volunteered to assist his sister flight with a $450 thousand upgrade requirement for the 36th Wing Command Post, bolstering the installation’s command, control, communications, computing, intelligence and interoperability. Furthermore, Savage has strengthened key partnerships with the 36 CONS’s sister village, Piti, and was selected to represent the unit on their Liberation Day Float.



“I started off joining the Air Force to travel the world and get my education, but soon it quickly turned into an actual love of the Air Force itself,” said Savage. “I couldn’t ask for a better first assignment and I believe this is the best it ever gets.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Savage!