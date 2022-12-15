Taking Challenges Head On

Photo By Cpl. Timothy Fowler | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lydia Deprey, a Waldo, Ohio native, a mortarman with 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Timothy Fowler | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lydia Deprey, a Waldo, Ohio native, a mortarman with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo after graduating a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2022. MCIWS are responsible for ensuring compliance with Marine Corps orders, directives, and training standards that govern Marine Corps Water Survival Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Fowler) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lydia Deprey, 23, from Waldo, Ohio, a mortarman with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo after graduating a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2022. Deprey has been in the Marine Corps for two years and has pushed herself every step of the way. The MCIWS course is known to be one of the physically and mentally demanding courses a Marine can attend.



“I wanted to take my skills to the next level and help others learn how to be even more confident in the water,” said Deprey “It was a challenging course but I could not be prouder to be graduating.”



Deprey joined the Marines for several reasons, one being she comes from a family that has planted their roots deep into the history of the Corps. She shares the title with several of her family members past a present, being a third-generation Marine. When asked why she wanted to join, Deprey stated, “My father was a mortarman. I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” she said, “There have been three to four Marines in each generation of my family as far back as my great uncle.”



Deprey does not plan to stop challenging herself with just being a MCIWS and a mortarmen, she currently has a degree in criminal justice and criminology from Tiffin University. She plans to put in a package to become a Marine officer in 2023. Her goals are to better herself so she can help those around her and create the best environment for Marines as possible.



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Timothy Fowler)