MRTS 3D® Moves Forward With Implementation

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS) 3D® was implemented for testing for the first time on a Navy ship, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11, 2022.



MRTS 3D® is a system developed by Naval Air Warfare Systems Command Training Systems Division (NAWC TSD), the organization that constructs training simulations for the Navy. MRTS 3D® provides an immersive training experience through a multi-touch screen by placing Sailors in an interactive, 3D environment specific to their job requirements. An additional benefit of the system is its capability to house and deliver other less interactive types of courseware developed for point of need training to support job performance and professional development.



“Time spent testing the MRTS 3D® capability on Lincoln was invaluable,” said Cmdr. Roger Phelps, Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Ready Relevant Learning program manager. “Feedback from all participants on Abraham Lincoln, to include end-users and leadership, has been both positive and constructive as we look to move forward with the MRTS 3D® system.”



MRTS 3D® provides multiple software simulations by giving realistic, virtual training on a variety of different systems. MRTS 3D® trainers are projected for use in Sailor rate training courses and also in pre-deployment team training onboard Navy ships. Training scenarios can generate faults at various stages of the simulated operation for Sailors to fix. After a fault is discovered, Sailors follow shipboard procedures through the LCD monitors in order to return the system to full operational capacity.



“The training was very popular amongst the Sailors,” said Phelps. “Ultimately, getting Sailors qualified and working as a team while increasing their opportunities to access information will greatly enhance mission readiness.”



Approximately 170 Sailors conducted training over the course of eight days on Flight Deck Familiarization Training Expansion Package (TEP), Mobile Electric Power Plant (MEPP), Operations Specialist VSIMS, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Conflagration Station and Pump room and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System.



“MRTS 3D® implementation on Abraham Lincoln is a big step forward for Ready Relevant Learning by getting the modernized training and delivery methods into the hands of Sailors at the deckplate underway, at the point of need, to ensure our Sailors are best prepared to fight and win,” said Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, NETC. “We are taking feedback provided by the team on the waterfront and continuing to equip our Sailors with the tools that they need for success.”



The training received excellent reviews from Sailors of varying experience levels onboard Lincoln. In particular, the flight deck familiarization was highly successful in adapting Sailors to flight deck operations prior to becoming fully qualified. It removes the hazards of training those who have never worked on an active flight deck while providing visual references for how operations are conducted during flight operations.



MRTS 3D® implementation onboard Lincoln contributes to the interest of meeting future fleet requirements through improved individual performance and enhanced mission readiness.



