Kuwaiti-U.S. Defense Cooperation Week, December, 2022

With the Director of Military Cooperation and the Head of the US Military Cooperation Office, and with the participation of representatives of relevant Kuwait state institutions and resident US Department of Defense officials, the work of the Kuwaiti-American Defense Cooperation Week, which was held from Dec. 13-15, 2022, concluded successfully. The activity included a series of meetings to discuss common issues with the US military, in order to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries. December 15, 2022.

