    Kuwaiti-U.S. Defense Cooperation Week, December, 2022

    Photo By 1st Lt. Austin May | Over three days, Kuwaiti and American military counterparts met to discuss, negotiate,...... read more read more

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    12.15.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    With the Director of Military Cooperation and the Head of the US Military Cooperation Office, and with the participation of representatives of relevant Kuwait state institutions and resident US Department of Defense officials, the work of the Kuwaiti-American Defense Cooperation Week, which was held from Dec. 13-15, 2022, concluded successfully. The activity included a series of meetings to discuss common issues with the US military, in order to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries. December 15, 2022.

    CENTCOM
    Allies
    Partners
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Central
    ASG-KU

