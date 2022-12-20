U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Holiday Message

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield; Deputy to the Garrison Commander Mr. Mitchell Jones; and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell sending out holiday greetings.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 02:39
|Story ID:
|435495
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
