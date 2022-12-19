NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Construction Contract for Equipment Replacement at MCAS New River

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded North State Mechanical Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina, a $13,355,084, firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F4306), under previously awarded multiple-award construction contract N40085-20-D-0077 for the replacement of exhaust fans and infrared heaters at building AS890 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by December 2024.



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $13,355,084 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Three proposals were received for this task order. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



