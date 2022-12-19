The Federal Government’s Largest Source of Scrap and Surplus Material – DLA Disposition Services

Over the last 60 years, the Defense Logistics Agency has transformed from a fledgling agency developed to centralize supply procurement to establishing itself as the nation’s combat logistics support agency. Falling under DLA – as one of its six major subordinate commands – Disposition Services is responsible for providing disposition of excess Defense Department property ranging from still-useable items, scrap materials, electronics and even hazardous materials and wastes.



When useable property is identified by the DOD as “excess,” it is the role of Disposition Services to determine the next step of the disposal process. “We can only handle excess property,” said Arthur Welsh, the Disposition Services Operations Director. “When that property comes to us, we then identify if it’s useable. If it is useable, our primary intention is to find other homes for it within the DOD.”



When Defense Department agencies no longer need useable property, the items become available to other federal agencies through a transfer process or donated to state and local government, charities and other approved organizations. This screening cycle provides significant savings to DOD, the federal government and approved eligible organizations.

If none of the eligible organizations requests the useable property, it is offered for sale to the general public through a competitive sales process. In comparison, material identified as scrap when turned in for disposal or destined to be sold as scrap due to Department of Defense requirements for demilitarization, as discussed further below, is immediately offered for sale to the general public.



Many items the Defense Department disposes of are not able to simply be thrown away into a dumpster or taken to a landfill. Specifically, military items that contain offensive or defensive capabilities must go through a stringent process to render that item ready for disposal. This is known as demilitarization (DEMIL) and takes place across the agency to ensure the public doesn’t gain access to potentially dangerous military surplus items – regardless of whether that item is fully functional or not. DEMIL takes place for items large and small – from Humvees and armored personnel carriers to small arms weapons and communication devices.



“DEMIL is the act of eliminating the functional capabilities and inherent military design features from DOD personal property,” said Angie Wilbur the Disposition Services Issue Division Chief. “DEMIL is required to prevent property from being used for its originally intended purpose and to prevent the release of inherent design information that could be used against the United States. DEMIL applies to materiel in both serviceable and unserviceable condition.”



Ensuring this property is truly safe to release into the public is an important part of DLA Disposition Services day to day operations. Disposition Services is the final control in place to stop the release of DEMIL required property out into the public. There are strict regulations in place that govern how DEMIL property is handled. The Centralized DEMIL Divisions help to ensure DEMIL required property meets the method and degree of destruction prescribed by DOD. These methods vary and include removal and destruction of critical features or even the total destruction by cutting, crushing, shredding, melting, burning, etc. The regulations in place are very specific and determine how each item is cut up and instructions vary according to what type of weapon system or armor the item is a part of.



In the event useable property is not reutilized, transferred, or donated it may be sold through the public sales process. This only takes place when the material is no longer needed by the government and is also safe to sell to the public – for DEMIL required property this sometimes means that it can only be sold as scrap.



Disposition Services is one of the very few federal agencies with the authority to sell items and the public sales program handles a variety of material around the world every day. Both private and public companies can take advantage of the public sales program by becoming authorized purchasers of useable property, scrap, and hazardous materials. These sales to various companies totaled nearly $89.5 million for FY22.

To participate in this program, companies merely need to register as a bidder on DLA’s sales page where they can view property available for sale by region. This property features new, useable, and repairable property – to include wheeled vehicles and hazardous materials.



“The original acquisition value of property coming through our doors every day is equal to about $323 billion,” said Welsh. “It’s not an exaggeration when I say that we get everything from ball point pens to B-2 bombers. If the DOD uses it, we’re going to get it.”



DLA Disposition Services is the designated sales center for Defense Department scrap property and as such a wide variety of different materials are available for sale to eligible companies. The scrap material generated through the destruction of unusable items includes a variety of metals – such as aluminum and steel – as well as electronic residue and even hazardous materials. In the FY22 the agency sold nearly 313 million lbs. of scrap through public sales contracts.



Some of the more common scrap materials sold through the public sales program are range residue and expended small arms cartridge casings (ESACC). Range residue is taken from live-fire practice ranges and can include vehicles or other items used as targets for various munitions. ESACC are cartridge casings less than .50 caliber and are offered for purchase to the public either for reloading or using for material content recovery.



A lessor known aspect of the agency’s responsibilities is the Precious Metals Recovery Program. DLA was tasked with overseeing the management of excess property containing precious metals for the entire Defense Department. The most common precious metals captured through this program are rhodium, gold, silver, and platinum. This recovery of the metals takes place from not just circuit boards or batteries but also from F-35 exterior paint and X-ray film. The majority of metal is then recovered through the process of melting the material. The military services are then able to reutilize these metals at a reduced cost. Since 1975, this program has recovered $500 million worth of precious metals at a cost of $150 million – saving taxpayers $350 million through reutilization efforts.



The Defense Department has a wealth of technology in use by the military services and these assets are vital to the U.S. maintaining a strategic and tactical advantage over its adversaries. From personal computers and monitors to personal GPS units and radios, this excess property must be dealt with in a specific method to maintain national security – and Disposition Services plays a vital role in that process.

There are contracts with companies to assist in the destruction and recycling of this electronic equipment that falls under three categories – each one having specific steps that must be taken during the disposition process.



• Electrical and electronic residue not containing precious metal – these are items typically available through commercial options. Due to this factor, DEMIL is not required and items within this class include PCs, cell phones and laptops.

• De-manufactured electronics – these items require mutilation as they pose a security risk if released to the public as-is. This category includes military grade electronics such as GPS units and toughbooks. This property is turned into scrap, which then in turn can be sold.

• DEMIL electronics – The final categorization and any item falling under this umbrella requires complete destruction and/or shredding as part of the process. Examples of this are drones or any type of electronic components that belong to a military weapons system.



Many Defense Department operations generate material that is considered hazardous. These items cannot simply be thrown away due to safety and environmental concerns. In some limited situations this property is sold to individuals or companies capable of properly recycling them or recovering valuable constituents within the item.



Hazardous material sales are made up of commodities containing hazardous components but eligible for recycling and recover of valuable materials under applicable laws. This material can include used petroleum, lead acid batteries, tires or even transformers. Since this material may present safety hazards to people and the environment, specific steps are taken to sell this property to only qualified and vetted individuals or companies.



In other circumstances, some hazardous property is not eligible for sale and must be disposed of at licensed disposal facilities at a cost to the Department of Defense. Within the U.S. all material in this category is sent to an appropriate facility capable of handling waste in accordance with the Resource Conservation Recovery Act or other applicable laws. In overseas locations Disposition Services only sends this material to facilities that are capable of properly handling the property in accordance with host nation laws and DOD standards, or the material is exported to a third country with adequate facilities for disposal.



“DLA Disposition Services has the capability to facilitate local disposal when achievable or export disposal when required,” said DLA Disposition Services Central Region Deputy Director Dave Flietstra. “DLA Disposition Services and authorized contractors will handle the property in accordance with all applicable regulations which relieves the United States government of significant liability concerns.”



DLA has agreements in place with contractors who can safely transport and dispose of this hazardous waste in accordance with government regulations. Contractors take this material – nearly 100 million pounds per year – to an incinerator or dispose of it via landfill or through recycling. Disposition Services is responsible for the hazardous waste removal for over 1,100 military installations through 78 regional contracts worldwide.



Most people are very aware of the fact that the U.S. Navy has a variety of ships in its fleets that serve various purposes. But does anyone ever think of what happens to those ships when they reach the end of their service life, and the Navy no longer has use for them? The Defense Department simply can’t have decommissioned naval vessels finding their way into the general public’s hands or pack landfills with these giant hulls. Instead, DLA has a program currently underway that allows the Navy to offload these ships while saving considerable amounts of money in the process.

Under this recycling program contract, five retired U.S. Navy vessels are being transported to Brownsville, Texas, where they will be dismantled, and the scrap sold by Disposition Services. The process begins with towing the ships from their original location, dismantling and finally recycling the scrap. The cost avoidance is estimated to save the U.S. Navy roughly $20 million through this program.



While not every item is as large as a naval vessel or saves large sums of money for our military services, there are other out of the ordinary receipts for Disposition Services. With turn-in locations around the world, the varied operations yield quite the assortment of equipment for the agency to welcome through its’ doors. Over the years the agency has received unique items such as an armored BMW, a living horse – intended for use during military funerals, and even Minuteman III ICBMs that once served as military installation static displays. The diverse mixture of equipment and objects sent to Disposition Services helps to put on display the broad customer base the agency serves on a daily basis.



During major military operations, the public can easily witness equipment in use while watching the news or reading about the introduction of a shiny new weapons system. The result of what happens to an M1 Abrams tank once the U.S. Army no longer has use of it is also important but is not as widely understood. The support DLA Disposition Services provides to the Defense Department and nation as a whole can often go unnoticed – as many of the actions within the agency take place behind the scenes.

Throughout its history, Disposition Services has always pushed the envelope when it comes to modernization. Going back to the 1990’s when the agency became one of the first government organizations to make use of the Internet by giving customers not only the ability to view RTD inventories but also make requests is just an example of striving to provide the most advanced support possible to the nation.



The global environment presents a host of challenges to our warfighters around the world. Disposition Services is here to provide quality and proactive global logistics in support of our nation and its warfighters as they combat those challenges every day. The goal of Disposition Services is to be DOD’s reverse logistics center of excellence and do our part in supporting the men and women who serve this nation.

Date Posted: 12.19.2022
Story ID: 435449
This work, The Federal Government's Largest Source of Scrap and Surplus Material – DLA Disposition Services, by Jason Shamberger