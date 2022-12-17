2d Marine Division Marines Participate in Continuing Promise 2022

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marines from 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, help a local civilian to a...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marines from 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, help a local civilian to a treatment site while supporting Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 12, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – U.S. Marines from 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) deployed in support of Continuing Promise 2022 to provide humanitarian civic assistance to our partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America.



Approximately 90 Marine Corps personnel, from 1st Battalion, 8th Marines (1/8), 2d MARDIV, provide additional security for the final mission stop in Haiti for the Continuing Promise 22 deployment. II MEF maintains ready trained Marines able to deploy on short notice.



The Continuing Promise mission included direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security.



Continuing Promise 2022 already conducted mission stops in four countries: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Honduras. 2d MARDIV Marines joined this deployment for the fifth and final stop in Haiti.



As they supported Continuing Promise 2022, the Marines from 1/8 helped set up medical treatment sites, provided security and screening assistance alongside the Haitian National Police and other affiliated host-nation personnel, and, when necessary, escorted patients to designated facilities for appropriate care.



"1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment's ability to deploy Marines in support of Continuing Promise 2022 is an outstanding example of how the 2d Marine Division remained ready for operations worldwide,” said Brig. Gen. Calvert Worth, commanding general of 2d MARDIV. “On short notice, 1/8 seamlessly integrated into U.S. 4th Fleet to participate in this humanitarian civic assistance mission. It is their continuous preparation for worldwide deployments through rigorous training and engaged leadership that made this possible."



