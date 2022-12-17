2nd Brigade Combat Team Conduct CAMLFX

Photo By Robert Faison | U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Robert Faison | U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted live fire exercises at Grafenwohr Training Area on Dec. 09, 2022. The Combined arms maneuver live fire exercise allows units to conduct fire integration exercises and trench warfare in order to increase their readiness, lethality, and demonstrate their violence of action. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany -- Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a combined arms maneuver live fire exercise (CAMLFX) to certify their readiness from Dec. 9-17, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



The CAMLFX is designed to train Soldiers from various echelons of command in the use of assets from artillery, infantry, and air to successfully capture an objective.



"Strike" Soldiers have been doing company-level collective training since September of 2021, with a variety of training densities prior to a brigade fire support coordination exercise," said Command Sgt. Maj. Raul Cantu, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment. “Strike Soldiers are the most trained Soldiers in the U.S. Army right now, we have been doing training well over 18 months to include unilateral, multiple bilateral, and multilateral training with NATO partners and allies.”



The experience and skills these Soldiers learned during the previous training help to prepare them for this culminating CAMLFX that will consist of an air assault by helicopter onto two objectives where teams will navigate their way through trenches and urban environments.



"Using our organic assets from the division, we are able to infiltrate by air assault either directly on or offset from the objective and use organic assets such as artillery, mortars, and air to destroy the enemy on the battlefield," he stated.



The objective Narwhal is designed to test the maneuverability and decision-making skills of the fire teams as one unit infiltrates and captures enemy terrain using breaching along with an artillery unit that will provide indirect fire support. The objective Wombat stresses the team's abilities to conduct missions in an urban environment and once complete the teams will then provide direct fire support to flank the enemy as the Narwhal objective is being captured.



With ground teams moving to an objective, the indirect fire support can be heard flying overhead. The integration of live-fire artillery during maneuvers is also being put to the test during the CAMLFX.



“When you talk about the integration of fires into maneuver there are really three key aspects in that: the science behind it, the technology behind integration, and the art of it too,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Fanning, the Commander of 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment.



Science refers to the doctrine outlining the capabilities, limits, and roles of artillery. The technology that has to be mastered such as advanced field artillery technical data systems, and air and missile defense warning systems. Combining each of these facets is where the art begins to take place.



“The application of fire support is tying together the science and technology in order to do things that are creative and unique as we incorporate it into maneuvers,” he remarked.



The future of warfighting is changing, and to adapt to these changes the CAMLFX objectives test each company’s ability to conduct trench warfare and use engineers to breach an obstacle belt.



“Trench warfare is becoming significant in modern large-scale combat operations,” says Lt. Col. David Williams, the Commander of 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment. “We integrated the trenches to train our Soldiers to face this obstacle and the challenges it presents.”



Within the trench, there are seven bunkers and multiple branches in different directions that make the leaders on the ground face complex challenges. How to seize the foothold and how to safely navigate within it are a few of the strains placed on the platoon leaders, he added.



With the modern battlefield rapidly changing, the Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team continue to hone their craft during the CAMLFX in preparation to win the future fight.