Photo Essay: Off-road vehicle safety training at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy workforce members complete off-road vehicle safety training with Conservation Law Enforcement Officer Jesse Haney on Nov. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Haney is a certified instructor with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department.



The workforce members trained for several hours and practices first-hand by driving all-terrain vehicles under Haney's direction.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



