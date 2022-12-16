Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Off-road vehicle safety training at Fort McCoy

    Off-road vehicle safety training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy workforce members complete off-road vehicle safety training with...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy workforce members complete off-road vehicle safety training with Conservation Law Enforcement Officer Jesse Haney on Nov. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Haney is a certified instructor with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department.

    The workforce members trained for several hours and practices first-hand by driving all-terrain vehicles under Haney's direction.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 01:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services
    all-terrain vehicle training and certification

