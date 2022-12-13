3rd Infantry Division Culinary Competition

Fort Stewart Hosts Culinary Competition



FORT STEWART, Ga.--The 3rd Infantry Division hosted a competition on Dec. 13 2022, that had four of Fort Stewart’s culinary specialists compete to see who would move on to represent the 3rd ID in the 18th Airborne Corps culinary competition.



The annual culinary competition brings culinary specialists from all over the 3rd ID together for a one-day event.



The four participants of this year’s competition, ranging from the ranks of specialist to sergeant, were chosen to compete. The day started with a division culinary board, where Soldiers were verbally tested on a few culinary questions, followed by the cooking portion.



“Going into the board was a bit nerve wracking,” said Sgt. Tierynae Hampton, one of the winners of this year's culinary competition and a culinary specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID. “But once I was done with that portion, I felt more relaxed because I was in my element, so it felt much easier.”



The competition was held in the installation’s Culinary Arts Training Center. The competitors received a basket of mystery ingredients. They had to incorporate each item in some way, which showcased each competitor’s creativity.



“When I saw the tomato sauce in the basket, I immediately knew what I was making,” said Spc. William Dryden, winner and culinary specialist assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID. “I kept it traditional, I was hoping it would work out, and as you can see, it did.”



The judges tasted each dish created by the participants in order to decide who would be the best culinary competitor that would represent the 3rd ID. The judges emphasized the competition was a positive experience overall.



“It was a good time seeing the skill set of the 92 golfs (culinary specialists) today, and I’m just happy to be part of it,” said Sgt. 1st Class Cedric Jones, one of the competition’s judges and the division food services noncommissioned officer in charge.



Hampton and Dryden were the winners who will be representing 3ID in the 18th Airborne Corps Culinary competition set to take place at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in June 2023.

