Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC lodging team wins 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award

    KMC lodging team wins 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler | The 786th Force Support Squadron Kaiserslautern Military Community lodging team poses...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 786th Force Support Squadron Kaiserslautern Military Community lodging team was selected as the winner of the 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award and received the trophy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022.

    Air Force lodging operations were evaluated on customer service, financial measures and related support activities by an Innkeeper Evaluation Board composed of lodging experts from the Air Force Services Center.

    The KMC lodging team manages the second largest lodging operation in the Air Force, with nearly 1,300 rooms, KMC lodging spans 30 facilities spread out over four properties on Ramstein, Vogelweh, Kapaun and Landstuhl.

    “I am very proud of our lodging team for their hard work to support those traveling through Ramstein,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Amy M. Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander. “We see their dedication every day and this recognition is well deserved.”

    This is the second time the team received the award since 2020 for providing excellent service.

    “This is very rewarding for our lodging team,” said Heidi Payton, 786th FSS KMC lodging general manager. “It is nice to be recognized for our hard work and accomplishments throughout the year.”

    The Air Force Innkeeper Award Program was created in 1981 to recognize installation-level lodging facilities and their work to provide support for travelers who come through U.S. Air Force installations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 10:08
    Story ID: 435347
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC lodging team wins 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award, by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    KMC lodging team wins 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award
    KMC lodging team wins 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award
    KMC lodging team wins 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    Award
    Lodging
    KMCC
    86 MSG
    Innkeeper Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT