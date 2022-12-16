KMC lodging team wins 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award

The 786th Force Support Squadron Kaiserslautern Military Community lodging team was selected as the winner of the 2022 Air Force Innkeeper Award and received the trophy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022.



Air Force lodging operations were evaluated on customer service, financial measures and related support activities by an Innkeeper Evaluation Board composed of lodging experts from the Air Force Services Center.



The KMC lodging team manages the second largest lodging operation in the Air Force, with nearly 1,300 rooms, KMC lodging spans 30 facilities spread out over four properties on Ramstein, Vogelweh, Kapaun and Landstuhl.



“I am very proud of our lodging team for their hard work to support those traveling through Ramstein,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Amy M. Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander. “We see their dedication every day and this recognition is well deserved.”



This is the second time the team received the award since 2020 for providing excellent service.



“This is very rewarding for our lodging team,” said Heidi Payton, 786th FSS KMC lodging general manager. “It is nice to be recognized for our hard work and accomplishments throughout the year.”



The Air Force Innkeeper Award Program was created in 1981 to recognize installation-level lodging facilities and their work to provide support for travelers who come through U.S. Air Force installations.

