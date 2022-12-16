Daniel Malta 2022 Biography

Photo By Daniel Malta | Daniel Malta is a military professional that has served in a variety of roles within...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Malta | Daniel Malta is a military professional that has served in a variety of roles within military advertising, recruitment and public affairs over the last 15 years. Malta currently serves as the Hunter Army Airfield public affairs officer. Separated geographically from his parent installation, Fort Stewart, he manages every aspect of public affairs as the sole staff member. In just the past year (2022), Malta has released approximately 196 multimedia products, managed 35 community relations events, completed five media events, was named the 2021 Army Civilian Broadcaster of the Year, was named the 2021 Army Materiel Command Communicator of the Year and completed the Public Affairs & Communication Strategy Qualification Course at the Defense Information School. Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, he enlisted into the Marine Corps at the age of 20 in 2007. After graduating the DINFOS Basic Public Affairs Specialist Course in 2008, he was first stationed in Okinawa, Japan with the Armed Forces Network as a broadcaster. He served eight years as a combat correspondent, also working at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma as the Desert Warrior News press chief and Marine Corps Recruiting Station Denver as the marketing and public affairs chief. He ended active service in 2015 to pursue full-time academics. Graduating with honors, Malta completed a B.S. in Marketing from Colorado State University and an M.A. in Communications Management from the University of Denver. In 2016, he was hired as the advertising and public affairs chief for the Denver Army Recruiting Battalion, where he managed all advertising for Army recruiting within a three-state region. In 2018, his wife joined the Army and his family relocated to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he was hired as the digital media strategist for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence public affairs office. He was named U.S. Army Videographer of the Year (2019, 2021), Army Materiel Command Communicator of the Year (2021), Installation Management Command Communicator of the Year (2019), 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District A-Billet of Year (2014), 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District Marketing and Public Affairs Representative of the Year (2013, 2014) and Fort Sill Civilian of the Quarter (Q2 2019). Malta’s awards and decorations include 1 Joint Commendation Medal, 1 Civilian Service Commendation Medal, 2 Navy/Marine Corps Achievements Medals and 4 Civilian Service Achievement Medals. see less | View Image Page

Daniel Malta is a military professional that has served in a variety of roles within military advertising, recruitment and public affairs over the last 15 years.



Malta currently serves as the Hunter Army Airfield public affairs officer. Separated geographically from his parent installation, Fort Stewart, he manages every aspect of public affairs as the sole staff member. In just the past year (2022), Malta has released approximately 196 multimedia products, managed 35 community relations events, completed five media events, was named the 2021 Army Civilian Broadcaster of the Year, was named the 2021 Army Materiel Command Communicator of the Year and completed the Public Affairs & Communication Strategy Qualification Course at the Defense Information School.



Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, he enlisted into the Marine Corps at the age of 20 in 2007. After graduating the DINFOS Basic Public Affairs Specialist Course in 2008, he was first stationed in Okinawa, Japan with the Armed Forces Network as a broadcaster. He served eight years as a combat correspondent, also working at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma as the Desert Warrior News press chief and Marine Corps Recruiting Station Denver as the marketing and public affairs chief.



He ended active service in 2015 to pursue full-time academics. Graduating with honors, Malta completed a B.S. in Marketing from Colorado State University and an M.A. in Communications Management from the University of Denver.



In 2016, he was hired as the advertising and public affairs chief for the Denver Army Recruiting Battalion, where he managed all advertising for Army recruiting within a three-state region. In 2018, his wife joined the Army and his family relocated to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he was hired as the digital media strategist for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence public affairs office.



He was named U.S. Army Videographer of the Year (2019, 2021), Army Materiel Command Communicator of the Year (2021), Installation Management Command Communicator of the Year (2019), 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District A-Billet of Year (2014), 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District Marketing and Public Affairs Representative of the Year (2013, 2014) and Fort Sill Civilian of the Quarter (Q2 2019). Malta’s awards and decorations include 1 Joint Commendation Medal, 1 Civilian Service Commendation Medal, 2 Navy/Marine Corps Achievements Medals and 4 Civilian Service Achievement Medals.