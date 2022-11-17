From Religious Affairs to Music, Iron Division Soldiers Find Ways to Serve

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Raven Chappell, a trumpet player in the 28th Infantry Division Band, practices...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Raven Chappell, a trumpet player in the 28th Infantry Division Band, practices for the band’s next performance at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on November 17, 2022. Chappell, previously a religious affairs specialist, is a recent graduate of the U.S. Army School of Music (U.S. Army courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

Camp Arifjan, Kuwait – Spc. Raven Chappell enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard in January 2019 as a religious affairs specialist with the 1st battalion, 107th Field Artillery, in her hometown of New Castle, PA. Now, she is a trumpet player in the 28th Infantry Division Band, deployed to Southwest Asia supporting Operation Spartan Shield.



Outside of the Army, Chappell is a trumpet performance major at Slippery Rock University but took a year off to volunteer for this deployment.



“I’ve always wanted to travel, and I figured [I could] go to a different country and play music for a year,” said Chappell.



When she enlisted, Chappell chose Religious Affairs from a list of options when she went to a military entrance processing station.



“I didn’t know I could enlist directly into the band,” she said. “Religious Affairs was the best option available, and it was close to home.”



As a music student at Slippery Rock, Chappell met another soldier from the 28th ID band who convinced her to audition. Her first-time drilling with the band was in November 2021. When the opportunity to deploy came up, Chappell was one of the first band members to volunteer; but she would have to attend the U.S. Army School of Music to get qualified as an Army Musician before she could go. She attended the 10-week band advanced individual training during the summer of 2022, graduating just in time to deploy with the band.



Speaking about her experience at AIT, Chappell said, “The best part was meeting other musicians from all different kinds of backgrounds. Some had their doctorate, and some were just out of high school. I also enjoyed playing a lot of different styles of music.”



She is excited for the opportunity to perform with the division band in interesting places.



“It made it worth it to take off of school for a year because [music] is what I’m in school for,” said Chappell. “It’s important for us to perform well and show what bands can do.”



Despite being excited for the opportunity, Chappell expressed that it is hard to leave family behind but that they are proud of her and supported her decision to volunteer.



Chappell looks forward to returning to Slippery Rock and rejoining the marching band when the deployment is finished. Camp Arifjan, Kuwait – Spc. Raven Chappell enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard in January 2019 as a religious affairs specialist with the 1st battalion, 107th Field Artillery, in her hometown of New Castle, PA. Now, she is a trumpet player in the 28th Infantry Division Band, deployed to Southwest Asia supporting Operation Spartan Shield.



Outside of the Army, Chappell is a trumpet performance major at Slippery Rock University but took a year off to volunteer for this deployment.



“I’ve always wanted to travel, and I figured [I could] go to a different country and play music for a year,” said Chappell.



When she enlisted, Chappell chose Religious Affairs from a list of options when she went to a military entrance processing station.



“I didn’t know I could enlist directly into the band,” she said. “Religious Affairs was the best option available, and it was close to home.”



As a music student at Slippery Rock, Chappell met another soldier from the 28th ID band who convinced her to audition. Her first-time drilling with the band was in November 2021. When the opportunity to deploy came up, Chappell was one of the first band members to volunteer; but she would have to attend the U.S. Army School of Music to get qualified as an Army Musician before she could go. She attended the 10-week band advanced individual training during the summer of 2022, graduating just in time to deploy with the band.



Speaking about her experience at AIT, Chappell said, “The best part was meeting other musicians from all different kinds of backgrounds. Some had their doctorate, and some were just out of high school. I also enjoyed playing a lot of different styles of music.”



She is excited for the opportunity to perform with the division band in interesting places.



“It made it worth it to take off of school for a year because [music] is what I’m in school for,” said Chappell. “It’s important for us to perform well and show what bands can do.”



Despite being excited for the opportunity, Chappell expressed that it is hard to leave family behind but that they are proud of her and supported her decision to volunteer.



Chappell looks forward to returning to Slippery Rock and rejoining the marching band when the deployment is finished.