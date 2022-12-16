Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Regional Partners Form Multinational Boarding Team in Middle East

    U.S., Regional Partners Form Multinational Boarding Team in Middle East

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Frus | GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 8, 2022) A multinational boarding team, consisting of members from...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.16.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. 5th Fleet completed a two-week multinational vessel boarding integration event, Dec. 15, with regional nations in the Middle East.

    Participants consisted of members from navies and coast guards for the United States and regional nations including Bahrain. All personnel attended a classroom exchange at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain before operating at sea from guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the Gulf of Oman.

    While ashore, participants held discussions on maritime law, safety, vessel inspection and search procedures. Personnel then embarked The Sullivans to conduct routine flag-verification boardings on vessels transiting international waters.

    “The Sullivans’ crew was proud to work alongside our partners to help strengthen partnerships and ensure maritime security here in the Middle East,” said Cmdr. James Diefenderfer Jr., commanding officer of The Sullivans. “In an environment like this, collaboration and partnerships are critical because no navy or coast guard can accomplish the mission alone.”

    The event follows a similar one held in October that included Bahrain, Djibouti, Yemen and the United States. Participants from these nations formed a multinational team to conduct routine vessel boardings in the Gulf of Aden.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 02:04
    Story ID: 435318
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Regional Partners Form Multinational Boarding Team in Middle East, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S., Regional Partners Form Multinational Boarding Team in Middle East
    U.S., Regional Partners Form Multinational Boarding Team in Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Multi-national
    5th Fleet
    DDG 68
    C5F
    Sullivans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT