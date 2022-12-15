673d LRS Member Participates in Bodybuilding Event

Fitness is a way for many of those who work for the Air Force to improve themselves, and improve their resilience and personal health.



Alaska’s 2022 National Physique Committee Midnight Sun is a state-wide amateur bodybuilding event that allows men and women to display their fitness, in which a Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson civilian took second place in the novice men’s physique category.



“I’m proud of committing to completing my first competition,” said Michael Hall, a quality assurance specialist assigned to the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron. “It speaks to the foundation that was instilled in me when I was an Airman that fitness is a lifestyle, not just a mere block on a performance report. Prioritizing my personal health makes me better as an individual. I cannot perform my duties on the job, contribute to the people I love, or do greater things in the future if I didn’t have the reassurance from accomplishing the things I did in the past.”



To prepare for this event, Hall said he tracked his nutritional intake, workouts, and calories burnt daily, making sure to prioritize rest. Bodybuilding and preparing for an event like this requires focus, determination, resilience, and other skills that are important for everyday life. Hall emphasized moving forward even when there are challenging days.



“I’ve always respected the concept of working on and developing myself physically, mentally and spiritually,” said Hall.



Pushing through whatever challenges may come is also a valuable skill required for an event like this. The dieting, exercise, and commitment required for events of these kinds demands a high level of dedication.



“From a bodybuilding standpoint, knowing there may be days where you take a step or two forward and other days you go back a step is important,” said Hall. “Yes, I may have taken a step back today, but there’s always tomorrow to work at it. There’s always hope. If you have hope, you will know that it’s always going to work out no matter how it may look today.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.15.2022 18:44 Story ID: 435308 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 673d LRS Member Participates in Bodybuilding Event, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.