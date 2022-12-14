Continuing Promise 2022 Team Continues its Promise to Haiti

(JEREMIE, HAITI) – Continuing Promise 2022 (CP 22) personnel will return to Wharf de Jeremie Dec. 14 to continue providing medical care following a one-day pause in operations to re-plan the mission to ensure we provide the best care to the great people of Haiti.



Medical providers will continue their efforts providing high-quality adult, pediatric, optometry and dental care to those in need in Haiti.



“We had to take a short pause in our operations to ensure the safety of our personnel, but it’s important that we get back out there and continue our promise to the people of Haiti,” said Capt. Bryan Carmichael, commander of Amphibious Squadron Four and mission commander for Continuing Promise 2022. “We’ve developed a plan that gets our medical providers to and from the ship safely, and provides the people of Haiti with the care they need.”



The USNS Comfort is underway in the vicinity of Jeremie, Haiti, for its fifth and final mission stop of CP 22.



Medical services will be provided at Wharf de Jeremie from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16. A large donation of medical supplies will also be made before Comfort departs Haiti on the 17th of Dec.



Since its inaugural mission in 2007, Continuing Promise missions have treated more than 582,000 patients and conducted over 7,000 surgeries in the region. Comfort’s current mission is the 12th Continuing Promise mission conducted in the Caribbean, Central and South America.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

