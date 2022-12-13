Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost

Photo By Sgt. Daniel Ramos | U.S Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Holland...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniel Ramos | U.S Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Holland alongside distinguished members of the Innovation Outpost celebrate the beginning of construction for Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, N.C 13th Dec. Innovation Outpost demonstrates Fort Bragg’s commitment to innovation by providing all units with a collaborative space to promote a data-centric culture. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Ramos.) see less | View Image Page

Fort Bragg, N.C.-- Senior leaders from the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost center on Dec. 13.



The purpose of this event marks the beginning of construction for the Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost demonstrating the commitment of America's Contingency Corps for innovation, and providing all units with a collaborative space to promote a data-centric culture at Fort Bragg.



“If you are a friend of XVIII Airborne Corps, you know that we have a history of making an impact and being ready anytime the nation calls,” said Lt. Gen. Chris T. Donahue, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “Part of ensuring that readiness requires adaptation, experimentation, and innovation.”



Donahue welcomed and thanked both special guests and Soldiers during the Innovation Outpost groundbreaking ceremony. He expressed the Corps' shift toward a culture of innovation creates a space to develop and integrate new technologies, increase overall productivity and improve the total force.



“Over the past 24 months, you’ve seen drastic advancements in the Corps’ ability to innovate – through iterations of Scarlet Dragon, to Dragon’s Lair, developing H2F and the Leadership Engagement Tool, just to name a few,” said Donahue.



The organizing principle behind the Innovation Outpost looks toward the future as the U.S. Army transforms to the Army of 2030, which aims to investin Soldiers, promotes the development of new equipment, and adopts new concepts on how to fight that allow the Army to maintain superiority over any potential adversary.



The Innovation Outpost will be modeled after the innovative work spaces seen in the civilian tech industry with industry leaders like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. The Innovation Outpost will serve as the facility for future innovation networks with a goal to create an environment to attract and nurture a force of software elite development teams.



"We are in a global competition and must equip our warfighters with the critical resources and technologies to ensure that we win the future fight,” said Col. Dan Kearney, Director of Project Ridgway, the XVIII Airborne Corps innovation program. “The Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost will serve as a venue that embodies our data-centric culture and allows for our community to collaborate, expand, and accelerate our ability to deploy, fight, win and survive.”