Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost

    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Begins

    Photo By Sgt. Daniel Ramos | U.S Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Holland...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Story by Sgt. Daniel Ramos 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Fort Bragg, N.C.-- Senior leaders from the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost center on Dec. 13.

    The purpose of this event marks the beginning of construction for the Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost demonstrating the commitment of America's Contingency Corps for innovation, and providing all units with a collaborative space to promote a data-centric culture at Fort Bragg.

    “If you are a friend of XVIII Airborne Corps, you know that we have a history of making an impact and being ready anytime the nation calls,” said Lt. Gen. Chris T. Donahue, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “Part of ensuring that readiness requires adaptation, experimentation, and innovation.”

    Donahue welcomed and thanked both special guests and Soldiers during the Innovation Outpost groundbreaking ceremony. He expressed the Corps' shift toward a culture of innovation creates a space to develop and integrate new technologies, increase overall productivity and improve the total force.

    “Over the past 24 months, you’ve seen drastic advancements in the Corps’ ability to innovate – through iterations of Scarlet Dragon, to Dragon’s Lair, developing H2F and the Leadership Engagement Tool, just to name a few,” said Donahue.

    The organizing principle behind the Innovation Outpost looks toward the future as the U.S. Army transforms to the Army of 2030, which aims to investin Soldiers, promotes the development of new equipment, and adopts new concepts on how to fight that allow the Army to maintain superiority over any potential adversary.

    The Innovation Outpost will be modeled after the innovative work spaces seen in the civilian tech industry with industry leaders like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. The Innovation Outpost will serve as the facility for future innovation networks with a goal to create an environment to attract and nurture a force of software elite development teams.

    "We are in a global competition and must equip our warfighters with the critical resources and technologies to ensure that we win the future fight,” said Col. Dan Kearney, Director of Project Ridgway, the XVIII Airborne Corps innovation program. “The Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost will serve as a venue that embodies our data-centric culture and allows for our community to collaborate, expand, and accelerate our ability to deploy, fight, win and survive.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 11:31
    Story ID: 435164
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost, by SGT Daniel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Begins
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Col. Kearney Speaks
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Cpt. Hansen Speaks
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Begins
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Gen. Donahue Speaks
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Begins
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost Gen. Donahue Speaks
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost
    Groundbreaking For Fort Bragg Innovation Outpost

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Innovation Outpost
    InnovationOutpost
    Christopher T. Donahue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT