CFC wrapping up with holiday spirit

FORT LEE, Va. – As Combined Federal Campaigns come to a close across Defense Contract Management Agency, team members are running out of time to choose a charity, make a pledge and embrace this year’s theme: You Can Be the Face of Change.



Chief of Staff Cory Rosenberger said the agency has a long history of charitable giving, both in money and time.



“DCMA employees, as always, have stepped up and supported important causes and charities across the country,” said Rosenberger.



With only one month left, he encourages team members to find a CFC charity they care about and pledge support, either through volunteer efforts or a monetary contribution.



To help spread the word about volunteer efforts taking place across the agency, Rosenberger hopes team members will share their volunteer stories with the Public Affairs staff for possible inclusion on the CFC website.



“The ‘You Can be the Face of Change’ theme reflects CFC’s effort to share stories of federal employees who donate time and money,” said Rosenberger. “I know we have amazing stories across the agency, so I encourage you to share and let us highlight your generosity.”



Donna Hopkins, a National Cancer Institute employee, supports Breast Cancer and Amputee organizations because she’s gone through both.



“I went through breast cancer twice, and in 2010, I lost part of my left leg to what I called an unforeseeable misfortune,” she said. “I want to impact others’ lives for good and do my part to be the face of change.”



Marine Sgt. Christina Gilman volunteers her time to help warfighters in need.



“The contributions towards my cause help to ensure that those wounded warriors and their families are helped through the darkest time and a light is shown onto them,” she said. “Through treatments and resources funded by donations to the Wounded Warrior Project Foundation this ensures future warriors are helped.”



According to Kiran Ahuja, Office of Personnel Management director, federal employees raised more than $80 million for local, national and international charities last year.



“During the extended period of the Special Solicitation for needs arising from the war in Ukraine, federal employees and retirees gave an additional $670,000,” said Ahuja.



The campaign offers multiple ways to give and numerous organizations to support. To research charitable options, employees are encouraged to visit the CFC national website. While browsing, employees can read stories about additional volunteers and watch charity mission videos. The website also links to volunteering resources and makes it easy to donate.



­­“Federal employees can sign up to volunteer for a greater impact by simply selecting from participating charities and listing the number of hours they wish to pledge,” said Dietra Wooten, DCMA Business Operations executive director assistant. “Federal agencies and offices can also pledge volunteer hours for group projects. The completed hours can be tracked and recorded in the CFC's Online Giving System.”



CFC charities with volunteer opportunities are identified with hand icons in the CFC Giving System. Volunteer hours entered in the system are monetized and count toward the agency’s goal.



“Employees who pledge volunteer efforts have until the end of next year (2023) to make good on the pledge hours,” said Wooten. “We can also add any pledge hours to the system that we have already completed since September 1, 2022, when the solicitation period started. Volunteer hours should be entered into the system prior to January 14, 2023 when the solicitation period ends and the system closes for access to it.”

