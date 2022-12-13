Nigerian Immigrant Sworn in as U.S. Citizen during Basic Combat Training

FORT SILL, OKLA. (Dec.13, 2022) Fort Sill held a naturalization ceremony for Spc. Osahon Igbinoba, an immigrant from Nigeria, where he was officially sworn in a U.S citizen over a virtual call with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel.



Spc. Osahon Igbinoba took his oath of allegiance becoming an American citizen. “This feels very great. It is the beginning of a new dawn. I feel very excited to be part of this country,” says Igbinoba.



Igbinoba came to America for a visit two years ago. He decided to stay because of the opportunities in the U.S. that were available to him. “I came as a visitor. So, at some point I didn’t have a job. So then after some time I started working on my dental assistant in the dental office. I have always wanted to be a dentist.”



He feels that this is one of the best ways to give back to a country that has been good to him.



“I always wanted to be part of something bigger than me and when I came to the US, I had numerous opportunities when I got here to serve in the Army, and it allowed me to develop my career. I’m originally a dentist and my ultimate goal is to be an Army dentist.”



Igbinoba took the Army up on their offer to help him become an American citizen by enlisting. According to Capt. Paul Tobin, brigade human resource manager, through a Department of Defense enlistment, a foreign national can apply for citizenship as soon as they arrive at basic training.



Tobin said, “A trainee must complete a questionnaire along with his application. The questionnaire includes a list of questions, an interview with a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agent, and a fingerprint scan. His application must also include a signed certification by the Brigade Commander saying that he is enlisted in the military.”



Igbinoba is looking forward to using the opportunities that the Army will offer him through his enlistment. “The reason why I enlisted was because I plan to get my citizenship through enlistment so that I can go to (Officer Candidate School) and become an officer as an Army dentist.” He plans to make the Army a full-time career. Once he retires from the Army, he wants to open a private dental office.



Igbinoba is doing his basic combat training with Bravo Battery 1st Battalion 40th Field Artillery. His Battery Commander Capt Nicole Gibson said he is highly motivated and well disciplined. “He is a trainee who utilizes his knowledge and his expertise to help his battle buddies get through the rigors of basic combat training.”



Gibson noted that though they start the process in basic training, this is the first time they have been able to see the end result. “It’s awesome. Honestly, when the Trainees come here, there’s a lot of trainees that want to start their naturalization paperwork, and we submit all that stuff as fast as possible in the first week or two based upon training. And then we’ve actually never been able to see the end of it happen. So being able to see Specialist Igbinoba get his actual citizenship today was a real treat.”



Igbinoba is set to graduate February 24, 2023, and will head to Advance Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. For more information on how to join the Army and use the benefit of becoming a citizen through military service visit www.goarmy.com.

