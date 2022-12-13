December’s Outstanding Performer

Photo By Airman Kaitlin Castillo | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Parrish, 21st...... read more read more Photo By Airman Kaitlin Castillo | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Parrish, 21st Contracting Squadron contracting officer, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for the month of December at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 8, 2022. Parrish hails from Greenville, Texas, and has served in the Air Force for nine years. He arrived at Peterson SFB two and a half years ago and is focused on becoming an expert in his field. (U.S. Space Force photos by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Staff Sgt. Justin Parrish, 21st Contracting Squadron contracting officer, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for the month of December.



As a contracting officer, Parrish writes contracts for all the projects around the base which includes, but isn’t limited to, base custodial team, grounds keepers and construction projects.



Parrish hails from Greenville, Texas, and has served in the Air Force for nine years. He arrived at Peterson SFB two and a half years ago and is focused on becoming an expert in his field.



He recently took additional testing to increase the dollar amount of the contracts he can sign for and is proud to say the largest contract he can sign for is $5 million here on Peterson! He is currently studying the federal acquisition regulations to obtain his unlimited warrant for contracts.



During his free time, Parrish enjoys golfing, going to the gym and playing volleyball. He completed his Master of Business Administration with a focus in finance in 2020 and plans to solidify his career trajectory next spring.