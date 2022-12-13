Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    December’s Outstanding Performer

    December’s Outstanding Performer

    Photo By Airman Kaitlin Castillo | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Parrish, 21st...... read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Story by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Staff Sgt. Justin Parrish, 21st Contracting Squadron contracting officer, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for the month of December.

    As a contracting officer, Parrish writes contracts for all the projects around the base which includes, but isn’t limited to, base custodial team, grounds keepers and construction projects.

    Parrish hails from Greenville, Texas, and has served in the Air Force for nine years. He arrived at Peterson SFB two and a half years ago and is focused on becoming an expert in his field.

    He recently took additional testing to increase the dollar amount of the contracts he can sign for and is proud to say the largest contract he can sign for is $5 million here on Peterson! He is currently studying the federal acquisition regulations to obtain his unlimited warrant for contracts.

    During his free time, Parrish enjoys golfing, going to the gym and playing volleyball. He completed his Master of Business Administration with a focus in finance in 2020 and plans to solidify his career trajectory next spring.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 16:16
    Story ID: 435116
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, December’s Outstanding Performer, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    December’s Outstanding Performer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF
    SBD1
    21 CONS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT