Sailors and Veterans honor Gold Star Families in Hampton Roads during the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express Event

By Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Maria Blaz, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s air department



Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participated in the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express to honor families who lost a loved one while serving the country, Dec. 3, 2022. Many Sailors from across the Hampton Roads area attended the event in honor of the fallen heroes and their Gold Star families.

Among the Sailors from Ford that attended was Logistics Specialist 2nd Class William Swan, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to Ford’s supply department.

“Virginia Beach and this area are home to me, and so the Navy has always had a soft spot in my heart,” said Swan. “To be able to do an event like this in my hometown for our late military members’ families means so much to me and them. These people served and died for our country, and I will always be there for them and their families.”

Another attendee was Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kaung Thu, from San Francisco, assigned to Ford’s aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), who walked with families to their gates. As he bonded with the Gold Star families, Thu realized how personal this experience was for everyone attending.

“I enjoyed talking to the families and ensuring that they know they are not alone,” said Thu. “The one thing that stood out to me was when a little boy asked for his dad. His mother explained to him that his father lives through all these people in uniform. At that moment, I remembered why we do what we do and for whom.”

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Equipment 2nd Class Tiara Moore, from Waxahachie, Texas, assigned to Ford’s air department, felt touched by the occasion.

“I was so honored to give back to the late, incredible American heroes’ families who died in action,” said Moore. “This is the least we all can do for their families to show our gratitude. Seeing their faces light up when they saw our support was priceless and truly heartwarming.”

The Ford was joined by many other ships in participating in this event. Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Anthony J. Robbins, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to USS John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) engineering department, attended many events for Gold Star families throughout his naval career.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the families [who] were present to support on Saturday,” said Robbins. “These families understand more than most Americans the sacrifices that can come with our service. This event was a chance for us to show respect and pay tribute to them and their fallen service members. The emotion I could see on the faces of these families when they reached the top of the escalator and saw rows of Sailors and civilians from across Hampton Roads standing by with American flags and cheers of encouragement for them was truly touching. I hope the experience served to remind them that the military truly is a family, and that they are still and will always be a part of that family.”

The presence of Sailors of all ranks, ships and bases in the area did not go unnoticed and was very much appreciated by the families. Jennifer Tillard, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Fleet and Family Norfolk representative, who coordinated the event, commented on the support from Sailors present at the event.

“The call came out for Navy volunteers to come assist with the Snowball Express,” said Tillard. “Area bases to include the Ford stepped up and sent out over 300 Sailors to be there to support the families. The Gary Sinise Foundation sponsored this event and over 105 Gold Star family members were supported as they made their way into and departed the Norfolk airport. Seeing the Sailors made their day, and they felt supported on a very emotional day in so many ways. This event has not been held in person since 2019 due to the pandemic, so this event was even more momentous for the families. I am thankful to the Ford and all Sailors [in the area] who came out to the event. Without them, it would not have [been] as successful as it was.”

“It is good to know that there are organizations out there sincerely committed to support for not only our veterans, but the families of those who have served and in some cases made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Senior Chief Anthony J. Robbins of Kennedy.

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission is to serve the nation by honoring defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. The foundation creates and supports unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities.

Ford is in Naval Station Norfolk, following the inaugural deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). More than 4,600 Sailors assigned to Ford operated in U.S. 2nd Fleet and 6th Fleet, increasing interoperability and interchangeability with NATO Allies and partners. Throughout the deployment, the GRFCSG sailed more than 9,200 miles, completed more than 1,250 sorties, expended 78.3 tons of ordnance, completed 13 underway replenishments and hosted more than 400 distinguished visitors.

