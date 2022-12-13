San Diego Padres Foundation Provide Care Packages to John P. Murtha

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 24 2022) Capt. Douglas Langenberg, Commanding Officer aboard...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 24 2022) Capt. Douglas Langenberg, Commanding Officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), hands out care packages put together by the Padres Foundation. The Padres Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the U.S. military for more than two decades , supporting organizations such as the USO and Veterans Village. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 24, 2022) – Sailors of amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), along with Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), received care packages from the San Diego Padres Foundation during deployment, Nov. 24.



The San Diego Padres host local events to honor military members and families in the local San Diego community, such as baby showers, military kids baseball clinics, reenlistment ceremonies, Alumni/military softball games and care package builds for deployed troops and homeless veterans.



Yeoman 3rd Class Clarence Lamboy, assigned to John P. Murtha, expressed his appreciation for the care packages. “I’m very grateful that the Padres chose to send the Sailors and Marines care packages out of the kindness of their hearts,” said Lamboy. “It’s definitely a morale booster and a reminder that we are out here for everyone.”

The San Diego Padres expressed their gratitude for the Sailors and Marines onboard USS John P. Murtha who represent our local servicemembers who will be away from home during the holidays. “We are so thankful for our men and women in uniform who, through their service and sacrifice, provide us with our freedom, security and way of life we enjoy every day,” said Jeannie Groeneveld, Military Affairs Advisor for the Padres. “We are glad to be able to send small care packages so that our deployed sailors and marines know their ‘home team’ is behind them and we wish them a happy holiday and safe deployment.”



The Padres Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the U.S. military for more than two decades, supporting local military service members and their families as well as military charities such as USO and Veterans Village San Diego. San Diego Padres began wearing camouflage uniform jerseys in 2000 during the military opening game.



The care packages contained everyday items normally difficult to acquire for Sailors and Marines out to sea, to include snacks, toiletries and San Diego Padres military playing cards with military ballcaps. The Care packages were put together during an event honoring the late Jerry Coleman’s 98th Birthday. Coleman was a Major League Baseball Player and a long-time beloved Padres lead radio announcer who took great pride in his time as a Marine Corps Pilot in WW2 and Korea



“We are grateful for the thought the San Diego Padres put into sending these care packages,” said Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer of USS John P. Murtha. “The Sailors and Marines onboard are thankful to receive these packages and wish happy holidays to the San Diego Padres team and your wonderful fans."



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.