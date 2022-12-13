405th AFSB Commander’s Holiday Season Message

Season’s Greetings Team 405th AFSB,



Your Command Team – Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, Mr. Joe Scheff, Lt. Col. Liles and I – wish you and your loved ones Happy Holidays! We’re also excited to usher in 2023 – expecting good health, happiness and prosperity for all.



Team 405th Army Field Support Brigade continues to execute multiple critical and demanding missions, and this is only one way your Command Team would like to say thank you. We are extremely proud of the work our military, Army civilian, local national and contractor workforce does across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. We are continuously impressed with your dedication to duty, technical expertise, and willingness to provide stellar support to our service members and their families. You truly are a great group of professionals who we’re blessed to serve with.



This holiday season please make time to kick back and truly relax. Focus of YOU – focus on your families – and focus on what means the most in your lives. We all require time to reset, reflect and refresh to get back to the task at hand – Supporting the Warrior.



We also ask that you take a moment to connect with team members deployed forward and those away from loved ones. Open a seat at your table, physically or virtually. Small gestures of kindness mean so much.



And always we want you to be SAFE. A safe and mishap-free holiday starts well before we begin our holiday travels. Look out for one and other and always keep safety at the forefront of your minds. The Army loses approximately 11 people during each holiday season, and nine of them occur in privately owned motor vehicles. Please be safe.



Your Command Team wishes you all a wonderful holiday season. We’re honored to serve alongside you. Take time for you. Be safe. See you in 2023.



It’s going to be another AMAZING year for Team 405th AFSB.

Support the Warrior!



Col. Crystal Hills

Commander, 405th AFSB

