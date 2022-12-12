December 2022 snow scenes at Fort McCoy's Veterans Memorial Plaza

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown Dec. 9, 2022, at the Commemorative Area at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown Dec. 9, 2022, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. It was a snow-filled day where the plaza looked like a winter wonderland. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown Dec. 9, 2022, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. It was a snow-filled day where the plaza looked like a winter wonderland.



The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area.



The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story.



These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s.



Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids.



The area also has the Equipment Park.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.