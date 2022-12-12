Public comment period extended until Jan. 14 for Michigan Air National Guard airspace reconfiguration

LANSING, Mich. – A public comment period – originally opened Nov. 15 for 30 days – for the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal to reconfigure charted airspace available for military aircrew training, has been extended until Jan. 14.



The proposal is a culmination of years-long coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Guard Bureau and local communities to modify existing military operating areas (MOAs) at low and medium altitudes and create some new MOAs on a limited basis within the Alpena Special Use Airspace (SUA). The process has been conducted in compliance with the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA).



“Extending the public comment period for this proposal will give us time for more listening and discussion with community groups, citizens and stakeholders upon request,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Michigan Air National Guard. “Public comment has always been an extremely important part of the process to formalize this proposal, and it will remain so.”



Under NEPA, 30 days is the standard public comment period length for an environmental analysis. That duration can be extended.



The MI ANG airspace reconfiguration is a separate process from the Camp Grayling land access request ongoing with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The Federal Aviation Administration is the deciding agency for airspace.



The National Guard Bureau’s Environmental Analysis for the airspace proposal can be viewed in its entirety at the following link: https://www.alpenacrtc.ang.af.mil/. To offer public comment, please contact: National Guard Bureau; Attn: Ms. Kristi Kucharek; 3501 Fetchet Ave, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762-5157, or emailed to NGB.A4.A4A.NEPA.COMMENTS.Org@us.af.mil with subject ATTN: ALPENA SUA EA.



For more information or questions, please contact the Michigan National Guard public affairs office: ng.mi.miarng.list.pao@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.12.2022 Story ID: 435017 Location: LANSING, MI, US Public comment period extended until Jan. 14 for Michigan Air National Guard airspace reconfiguration, by Capt. Andrew Layton