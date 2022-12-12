Blanchfield welcomes new senior enlisted leader

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell welcomed a new senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Campbell, Dec. 9.



Master Sgt. Johnny D. Thompson assumed responsibilities from Command Sgt. Maj. Marlon Faulds, who is transferring to Fort Carson, Colorado.



“This is truly a bittersweet day for BACH and for me as the commander,” said Col. Vincent B. Myers, MEDDAC Fort Campbell and BACH commander.



Myers thanked the Faulds family for their support to the unit and the Army and reflected on the command sergeant major’s impact at BACH.



“You never wavered, even under high stress and you were always there for me and for the team, always. You’ve changed lives, you’ve inspired, and you made us laugh,” said Myers, noting that Faulds excelled during the most challenging times.



“In a time of historic transition, where two major efforts emerged, healthcare delivery and readiness, you remained fully committed to both. Because committing to both efforts ensured everyone across the command received the same guidance and direction from the senior enlisted advisor to ensure organizational success,” continued Myers.



As a result, BACH is among the top units within U.S. Army Medical Command for readiness, leader development and training for Soldiers within the unit. Faulds also led the MEDDAC Soldier’s planning and execution of a successful Regional Best Medic Competition on Fort Campbell for Medical Readiness Command, East, while simultaneously setting the pace for healthcare delivery within BACH in areas such as behavioral health, and concussion protocol.



“You proved we can do both. You showed us how it is done and never missed an opportunity to support a Soldier, staff member, or patient who was in need,” Myers said, thanking Faulds one last time before moving forward and welcoming Thompson and his family to the team.



“As the Army goes, another stellar and ready now leader picks up the sword and continues the fight. Sgt. Maj. Johnny Thompson is that leader,” said Myers. Thompson, who was selected for promotion to E-9, first served as the unit’s Troop Sergeant Major after completing the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Jan. 17, 2022.



During his comments, Thompson thanked Myers for his trust to lead the organization and said his goal is to continue the great reputation of BACH.



“I promise I’ll give 110 percent and always lead from the front,” said Thompson.



Thompson is a Pensacola, Florida native. His stateside assignments include Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; and Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He served in combat operations for Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.



The MEDDAC Fort Campbell includes the medical missions on Fort Campbell and Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and a Reserve Soldier medical readiness processing site at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

