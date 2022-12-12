Photo Essay: December 2022 snow scenes at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow Dec. 9, 2022, after several...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow Dec. 9, 2022, after several inches of snow fell. During the day Dec. 9, 2022, approximately 3-4 inches of snow blanketed the installation in snow, leaving a wintry scene all across the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Areas of Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow Dec. 9, 2022, after several inches of snow fell.



During the day Dec. 9, 2022, approximately 3-4 inches of snow blanketed the installation in snow, leaving a wintry scene all across the post.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



