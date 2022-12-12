U.S., Iraq, Kuwait Conduct 2nd Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf

Photo By Spc. Aaron Troutman | 221211-A-NR779-1045 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 11, 2022) U.S. Navy mine countermeasures ship...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Aaron Troutman | 221211-A-NR779-1045 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 11, 2022) U.S. Navy mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), right, operates in the Arabian Gulf with ships from the Iraq Navy and Kuwait Coast Guard, Dec. 11. Iraq, Kuwait and the United States completed a joint patrol in the Arabian Gulf for the second time in four months to promote regional maritime security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman) see less | View Image Page

Maritime forces from Iraq, Kuwait and the United States completed a joint patrol in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 11, representing the second time in four months the three nations sailed together to promote regional maritime security.



U.S. Navy mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) operated with ships from the Iraq Navy and Kuwait Coast Guard. The vessels conducted maneuvering and maritime security drills.



“Partnerships are at the foundation of maritime security and stability in the Middle East,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “Our continued collaboration reflects our collective commitment to safeguarding regional waters.”



The three nations previously conducted a similar patrol in the Arabian Gulf on Aug. 25. U.S. Navy patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participated.



Dextrous is an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship designed to clear mines from vital waterways. The ship is forward-deployed to Bahrain where U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered.



U.S. 5th Fleet’s operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.