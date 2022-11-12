Camp Ripley welcomes new Garrison Commander

“It’s about the effort that you and all the other Soldiers at [the Training Support Unit] and all the staff at Camp Ripley give,” said Army Col. Joshua Simer, Camp Ripley Garrison Commander since December 2019. “We don’t physically pick up Camp Ripley and deploy it anywhere, but what we do here is absolutely critical to defend our country and help units prepare for war.”



Simer relinquished command to Army Col. Bryce Erickson, in a change of command ceremony at Camp Ripley on December 10, 2022.



“As I look back to the fall of 2019 when he took over command of this unit,” said Army Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, the Minnesota National Guard's Assistant Adjutant General, and Camp Ripley's Senior Commander. “A lot of things happened over the years. Col. Simer made sure this unit was prepared to do whatever the state needed. He showed up the day that the Governor mobilized all the troops in the state. And that’s truly a statement on what Josh Simer is as a person, a leader and a man.”



Throughout his time in command, Simer led Garrison staff during unprecedented times, creating COVID-19 mitigation planning and overseeing the implementation of housing and billeting protocols designed to safeguard Soldiers training at Camp Ripley. As service members across the state mobilized for state-active duty supporting various missions, Camp Ripley continued to operate normally because of these measures.



In September 2021, Camp Ripley hosted its biennial Open House, honoring Native American Veterans and opening the iconic front gates to the surrounding communities, attracting more than 6,000 people.



Despite the nearly two-year pause of the Norwegian Exchange, Simer continued to build relationships between the Norwegian Home Guard and Minnesota National Guard service members. In April 2022, he oversaw the 49th Annual Norwegian Exchange’s return to Camp Ripley, ensuring the long-standing tradition continued.



During his speech, Simer presented an oil painting by David Geister called The Liberators to Erickson. According to Simer, the symbolic painting serves as reminder for Garrison of two things.



“What happens away from the battlefield is just as important, just as historically meaningful as to what happens on the battlefield,” said Simer. “And secondly, that moral courage is just as important as physical courage for making your mark on history and making a difference in people’s lives.”



Simer will continue his service in the Minnesota National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters J5 – Plans office.



The new Garrison Commander, Erickson, has served since 1992. He began his officer career as an infantry officer with 1-34th Armored Brigade Combat Team, later serving as the company commander for Alpha Company 1-194 Armor and battalion commander for 2-136 Combined Arms Battalion.



“Bryce comes to me with a good pedigree and a good line,” said Kruse. “He’s going to be a decisive leader and I know [the Training Support Unit] will be successful under his leadership.”

