90th Sus Bde Uniform Inspections

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Randall Townsend | Tough ‘Ombres from the 90th Sustainment Brigade conduct uniform inspections during battle assembly on Camp Robinson located in N. Little Rock Arkansas on Dec. 10, 2022. A tremendous amount of pride and honor comes with wearing a military service uniform decorated with the Tough ‘Ombre insignia and crest. Every patch, ribbon, medal, pin, or button on their uniform tells a story about where that Tough ‘Ombre has been and what they’ve accomplished on duty. Conducting inspections and ensuring uniforms are precise and pristine displays the type of good order and discipline that the Tough ‘Ombre legacy demands. see less | View Image Page