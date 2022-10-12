Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th Sus Bde Uniform Inspections

    90th Uniform Inspections

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Randall Townsend | Tough ‘Ombres from the 90th Sustainment Brigade conduct uniform inspections during...... read more read more

    N. LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    Tough ‘Ombres from the 90th Sustainment Brigade conduct uniform inspections during battle assembly on Camp Robinson located in N. Little Rock Arkansas on Dec. 10, 2022.
    A tremendous amount of pride and honor comes with wearing a military service uniform decorated with the Tough ‘Ombre insignia and crest. Every patch, ribbon, medal, pin, or button on their uniform tells a story about where that Tough ‘Ombre has been and what they’ve accomplished on duty.
    Conducting inspections and ensuring uniforms are precise and pristine displays the type of good order and discipline that the Tough ‘Ombre legacy demands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 11:04
    Story ID: 434905
    Location: N. LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Sus Bde Uniform Inspections, by SFC Randall Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    90th Uniform Inspections
    90th Uniform Inspections
    90th Uniform Inspections
    90th Uniform Inspections

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT