V Corps announces Winter Strike 23

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Victory Corps-led command post exercise Winter Strike, which involves six units across five different locations, begins Dec. 11 and runs through the 15th.



V Corps headquarters will be joined with the 1st Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade to test and evaluate the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s ability to command and control its many operational teams using a realistic, tactical scenario. The exercise scenario consists of a multinational crisis requiring contingency support for allied and partner nations in the European theater.



The exercise will take place in a distributed training environment facilitated by the Joint Multinational Simulation Center operated by 7th Army Training Command. This environment will enable rapid decision making, validation of operating procedures and synchronization of the staff from Fort Knox and Fort Riley, Kansas, to Germany, Poland and Romania.



Exercise Winter Strike is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force integration, readiness and interoperability in a multinational training environment.



As America's forward deployed Corps in Europe, V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.



Media interested in receiving updates on potential coverage opportunities should email VictoryMedia@army.mil

