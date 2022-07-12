81st Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ernesto Bonilla | PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 7, 2022) A dedication wreath overlooks the USS Arizona Memorial...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ernesto Bonilla | PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 7, 2022) A dedication wreath overlooks the USS Arizona Memorial prior to a Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony. Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. The U.S. military, State of Hawaii and National Park Service are hosting a series of remembrance events throughout the week to honor the courage and sacrifices of those who served throughout the Pacific theater. The U.S. is committed to continue its responsibility of protecting the Pacific sea-lanes, advancing international ideals and relationships, as well as delivering security, influence and responsiveness in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Ernesto Bonilla) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 7, 2022) The U.S. military, State of Hawaii, and National Park Service have spent the week hosting a series of remembrance events to honor those who served during one of the most devastating wars in recorded history. “We can continue to honor those who served and sacrificed by sharing the diverse stories and history related to the events from before, during, and after December 7th,” states Tom Leatherman, superintendent of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.



The focus of this year’s events is to reflect upon the impact of sacrifices and circumstances that shaped a generation. “The everlasting legacy of Pearl Harbor will be shared at this site for all time,” says Leatherman. “We must never forget those who came before us so that we can chart a more peaceful path for those who follow.”



Those who served in uniform and on the home front were vital to pursuing peace in the following generations. They carried the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice with them as a reminder to persevere. “The heroes were the ones that didn’t come home,” says U.S. Navy veteran Lou Conter. “The ones that lost their lives, the 2403 members of the military that lost their lives that day.”



Conter recalls how significant the USS Arizona memorial is to him in remembering his fallen shipmates. He served aboard the USS Arizona during the attacks. “The damage to the Arizona was severe,” he said. “We started helping the men that were in the flames come out of the fire and help them lay down until we could get them over to the boats to get them to the hospital.”



Today, you can view the remains of the ship via the memorial as it sits underneath the water as a reminder to that day. Thanks to the National Parks Service, the memorials remain present for all to partake in keeping the memory of those sacrifices alive.



“Each time I am on the Arizona memorial, I take a moment to view the names of my shipmates and thank God for their ultimate sacrifice.” Conter states.



The 81st annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony took place on the grounds of the Pearl Harbor national memorial. The remembrance circle is another nod to the sacrifices made on that day. “There you will find the names of every soul lost in that attack, both military and civilian,” says Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii. “As we remember their sacrifice, we are brought to this circle right here to contemplate what it means 81 years later.”



The harbor contains the USS Arizona memorial, as well as the battleship USS Missouri. Both ships held great significance to the history of World War II. “The USS Arizona memorial and the USS Missouri provide a powerful visual reminder of the lessons learned from the veterans who served throughout the duration of the war,” says Barnett. “They serve with valor, beginning on the attack day December 7th 1941, until victory was achieved and peace was announced on board the USS Missouri in 1945 in Tokyo Bay.”



Once the allied victory was won, the experiences gained followed veterans and civilians to the next challenge. The lessons learned during this time would be used to overcome bias and inequality while searching for peace and reconciliation in a changed world. “When that war concluded, another great legacy was born,” states Barnett. “Today, America’s relationship with the people of Japan is a model of good relationships everywhere.”



The determined efforts of service members and civilians to overcome the odds and work toward a better world for those that followed still impacts us today. “It is important to remember what happened,” U.S. Army veteran Henry Lee states. “History is coming to a point where it is repeating itself. We’ve got to be very cautious about what the world is coming to now and I believe we are taking the right steps to making sure this doesn’t happen again.”



We honor this everlasting legacy now and always as a standard to measure our own rising generations for years to come.