U.S. Air Force exchange officer strengthens bond with JASDF aircrew during Operation Christmas Drop

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Crouch, Japan Air Self-Defense exchange officer and C-130H instructor pilot, talks to his Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H crewmembers at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2022, during Operation Christmas Drop 2022. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver aid to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

U.S. Airmen participating in Operation Christmas Drop 2022 continue to strengthen bonds with their counterparts, with some Airmen cultivating strong ties based on cultural and linguistic understanding.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Crouch, Japan Self Defense Force exchange officer, has worked as a special liaison between U.S. and Japanese air forces during Operation Christmas Drop, the DoD’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission based at Andersen AFB, Guam. As a Japanese speaker and interpreter, Crouch has facilitated operations during the event and provided a valuable cultural link between the two nations.



“I am humbled to serve in this role as a link between both nations,” said Crouch. “I think OCD is a great opportunity to improve interoperability because even though we may speak different languages, we are using common terminology together,” said Lt. Col. Crouch.



During one day of OCD operations, Crouch supported JASDF crewmembers near four powerful T56 C-130H turboprop engines idling on the flightline at Andersen AFB. The aircraft hailed from the Japan Air Self Defense Force 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, and soon lifted off and delivered humanitarian aid to Pacific island communities as part of Operation Christmas Drop 2022.



During the flight, Crouch was provided the privilege to fly JASDF C130H. Using his Japanese language and cultural skills, Crouch was able to assist Japan Air Self-Defense Force pilot, 2nd Lt. Senichiro Kawakami, while taking part in a valuable humanitarian mission.



“I am always comfortable flying with Lt. Col. Crouch,” said Kawanishi. “This is first time I have participated in OCD, but Lt. Col. Crouch provided some of the support I needed as a new co-pilot.”



Crouch is JASDF C-130H instructor pilot in JASDF Komaki Air Base, Japan. Kawakami was one of his students.



“We have always appreciated what he provides and we are happy to have him flying with us and providing the necessary support.”



Crouch emphasizes that OCD 2022 is a great opportunity to work with the JASDF while meeting a critical mission.



“This is how Operation Christmas Drop 2022 shows interoperability between Japan and U.S.,” said Crouch. “It’s a great mission because we are training for future humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations while being able to help people and working closely with our partners.”



Since 2018, Crouch has worked closely with Japanese aircrew as a JASDF exchange officer. This is his eighth time participating in Operation Christmas Drop. His first OCD was in 2006 when he was a brand-new co-pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, the unit that continues to lead operations for Operation Christmas Drop.



Crouch is happy to be a part of OCD 2022, and says he continues to look forward to this event both based on his prior experiences participating and his current role seeing Japanese forces up close.



“OCD is not a new concept for the JASDF anymore,” said Crouch. “The Japanese can act as a force multiplier for this mission and others, and I continue to enjoy working with them, especially for missions like this.”