Courtesy Photo | Corps of Engineers St. Paul District releases its 2022 Mississippi River navigation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Corps of Engineers St. Paul District releases its 2022 Mississippi River navigation statistics see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, released its 2022 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River today, Dec. 9.



The 2022 navigation season unofficially ended Nov. 29, after the Motor Vessel Ashley Danielson departed St. Paul, Minnesota. The 2022 navigation season started March 21 when the Motor Vessel Aubrey B. Harwell, Jr., broke its way through the ice of Lake Pepin to travel to St. Paul, Minnesota.



Navigation statistics fluctuate from year to year, depending on the weather, river flows and the length of the navigation season. The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



Lock and Dam 2, Hastings, Minnesota

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,213 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings, Minnesota, which was below the 10-year average of 1,426 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 6 million tons, or approximately 3,429 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,359 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 7 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,003 recreation vessels during 1,093 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 16 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 3, Red Wing, Minnesota

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,154 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 3, near Red Wing, Minnesota, which was below the 10-year average of 1,546 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 6 million tons, or approximately 3,445 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,274 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 6 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 6,445 recreation vessels during 2,500 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 17 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 4, Alma, Wisconsin

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,485 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin, which was below the 10-year average of 1,576 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 6 million tons, or approximately 3,873 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,636 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 7 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 3,557 recreation vessels during 1,650 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 48 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 5, Winona, Minnesota

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,456 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 5, near Winona, Minnesota, which was below the 10-year average of 1,575 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 6 million tons, or approximately 3,877 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,669 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 7 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,320 recreation vessels during 1,002 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 39 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 5A, Fountain City, Wisconsin

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,441 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 5A, near Fountain City, Wisconsin, which was below the 10-year average of 1,620 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 6 million tons, or approximately 3,899 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,586 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 7 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,897 recreation vessels during 1,235 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 40 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 6, Trempealeau, Wisconsin

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,859 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 6, near Trempealeau, Wisconsin, which is above the 10-year average of 1,853 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 8 million tons, or approximately 4,991 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,905 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 10 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,222 recreation vessels during 1,003 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 45 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 7, LaCrescent, Minnesota

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 2,093 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 7, near LaCrescent, Minnesota, which is below the 10-year average of 2,266 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 8 million tons, or approximately 4,958 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 2,269 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 10 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 3,234 recreation vessels during 1,280 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 38 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 8, Genoa, Wisconsin

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,591 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin, which is below the 10-year average of 1,792 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 9 million tons, or approximately 5,404 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,799 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 10 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,513 recreation vessels during 1,079 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 24 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 9, Lynxville, Wisconsin

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,631 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 9, near Lynxville, Wisconsin, which is below the 10-year average of 1,891 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 9 milliion tons, or approximately 5,666 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 1,812 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 11 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,323 recreation vessels during 1,082 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 17 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.



Lock and Dam 10, Guttenberg, Iowa

During the 2022 season, Corps staff supported 1,969 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 10, near Guttenberg, Iowa, which is below the 10-year average of 2,232 lockages. The 2022 lockages supported more than 11 million tons, or approximately 6,691 barges of commodities shipped by the navigation industry. During the 2021 season, Corps staff supported 2,132 commercial lockages and the movement of more than 13 million tons of commodities.



In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 1,469 recreation vessels during 810 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 16 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.