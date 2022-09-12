IMCOM Protection professionals gather for Deputy Director of Emergency Services Course

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The U.S. Army Installation Management Command’s Provost Marshal and Protection Directorate facilitated the first in-person course since 2019 with the Deputy Director of Emergency Services Course from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 at IMCOM headquarters.



Students from every IMCOM directorate gained the critical knowledge and skills needed to prepare DA civilian personnel for the challenges of installation emergency services.



It was the first in-person class since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the class to be virtual until this year.



“The attention, interaction and networking for the class was much more effective in person versus virtual delivery,” said Josh Solomon, law enforcement branch chief of the PM/P directorate. “It allowed for constructive debate and for sharing best practices.”



Major topics included DES management information for budgeting and resources management; civilian personnel/labor relations; policy updates and management requirements for fire, law enforcement and physical security program and DES’ roles and considerations in search of installation protection programs and exercises.



Col. Jonathan Doyle, PM/P director, relished the opportunity to gather Protection professionals together and build on the course’s success.



“Having everyone together to share ideas, best practices and concerns was invaluable,” Doyle said. “We are looking forward to conducting this again in the future and incorporating the comments from the attendees to improve the next iteration of the course.”



The next workforce development course is the Director of Emergency Services Course from Feb. 27 to March 3 at IMCOM headquarters.

