704th Test Group Airman selected for STEP promotion

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – In a special ceremony, Juwon Williams with the 586th Test Squadron, 704th Test Group, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, received a Stripes for Exception Performers promotion to the rank of technical sergeant Nov. 15.

Of this recognition, Williams commented that he’s grateful to his leadership and his team.

“The STEP promotion shows me that consistency matters,” he said. “Having open communication with your supervision matters and knowing the role you play within your organization matters.”

Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Romero, senior enlisted leader for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex 704th Test Group, emphasized that a STEP promotion is a significant accomplishment for an enlisted member.

“To give a STEP promotion, we, the Air Force, are saying the member has earned and deserves the next rank without testing via the Weighted Airmen Promotion System and is able to promote ahead of their peers,” Romero said. “Very few enlisted folks will ever receive a STEP promotion. We are extremely proud of Juwon.”

Williams, who has been at Holloman since April, serves as the 586th FLTS Munitions Systems noncommissioned officer in charge.

“My position here encompasses more than just being AMMO [a munition system specialist],” he said. “We are different AFSCs [Air Force Special Codes] working as one. I never thought weapons and ammo could work so seamlessly.”

He added that he has a phrase that reminds him to always give his best.

“Something that lives freely in my head that my supervision says, ‘Don’t undermine who you are, and what you’re capable of,’” Williams said.

