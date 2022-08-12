Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF leadership return to the Wolf Pack

    7th AF leadership return to the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th AF command chief, visited Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7-8, 2022. The visit provided Pleus and Dyer an opportunity to refamiliarize themselves with the Wolf Pack’s contributions to the larger 7th AF mission, engage with Airmen and showcase the 8 FW’s role in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

