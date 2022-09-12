Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke speaks with people planning to deer hunt in the 2022...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    People planning to deer hunt in the 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., attend a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 18, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation.

    The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms, get any permits needed, and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season.

    Dozens of people attended.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 01:19
    Story ID: 434816
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Wildlife Management
    Fort McCoy Natural Resources Management
    2022 Gun-Deer Season Meet and Greet Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT