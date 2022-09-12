Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2022 Meet and Greet event for deer hunters at installation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke speaks with people planning to deer hunt in the 2022...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke speaks with people planning to deer hunt in the 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., while they attend a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 18, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation. The event was organized by Luepke and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms. get any permits needed, and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season. Dozens of people attended. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

People planning to deer hunt in the 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., attend a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 18, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms, get any permits needed, and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season.



Dozens of people attended.



