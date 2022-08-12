Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event festivities Dec. 1, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Fort McCoy community members flocked to the center to attend the event. It was the largest showing for the event since 2019. The event included not just the tree lighting but also children’s crafts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies, and other activities. The annual event is the installation’s kickoff to the holiday season. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event at McCoy's Community Center on Dec. 1, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event drew dozens of installation community members.



The event not only included the tree lighting but other holiday activities inside the center.



The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



