The U.S. flag is shown set at half staff Dec. 7, 2022, at the installation flagpole at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, also referred to as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day, is observed annually in the United States on Dec. 7, to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, which led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 21:12
|Story ID:
|434808
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Flag set at half staff for 2022 Pearl Harbor Day at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
