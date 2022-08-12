Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger named Chief of Army Medical Corps

U.S. Army Surgeon General R. Scott Dingle announced the Secretary of the Army appointed Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger as the 24th Chief of the Army Medical Corps, Nov., 29, 2022.
