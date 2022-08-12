Motorcycle trainings now open to civilian employees Army-wide thanks to Fort Knox Safety Office

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Department of the Army civilian employees can now take advantage of installation motorcycle training opportunities – largely from efforts made by the Fort Knox Safety Office.



Installation Safety Director Joe Colson explained that prior to the change the Army Traffic Safety Training Program motorcycle safety rider courses were solely reserved for Soldiers. Now, however, DA civilians Army-wide can sign up for ATSTP training anytime space is available.



“In the past, we’ve had [Department of Defense civilian] riders that worked within critical parts of the Garrison that have had accidents,” said Colson. “Making this free training available to them is very beneficial both to them and the organization.”



Soldiers are required to complete certification courses to operate a motorcycle on post. Although civilian riders do not have the same requirement, Colson said focusing on their safety is just as much a priority.



Earlier this year, Colson said he noticed an opportunity when looking over training course attendance. That’s when he presented the idea to Fort Knox leaders and worked to request approval of the waiver from the Department of the Army.



“We have a number of slots that go unfilled,” said Colson, “so allowing DOD civilians to fill those is critical to their safety.”



When Colson pointed the opportunity out to Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan, he said he saw the value in taking advantage of it.



“The commander said ‘Yes, that’s critical to our operation,’” said Colson. “’By letting them go through the course, it lets them know we recognize the significance of their contributions.’”



The memorandum was drafted and sent for approval in April. According to Colson, giving civilian motorcycle riders the opportunity to sharpen their skills for free means many may choose to improve who previously wouldn’t have.



“It provides them the training they need that they’d normally have to pay for,” said Colson. “You have to ask, ‘How many people are willing to go out and do that on their own?’”



With the change in regulation, Colson said he hopes to see fewer reports on his desk.



“If you look back over time, a number of accidents we’ve had have been DA civilians,” said Colson. “We’ve had a few fatalities that have been civilians also. This helps a great deal.”



Soldiers and civilians interested in enrolling in motorcycle safety courses can visit the installation Safety Office page on the Fort Knox website and click on the ATSTP banner to sign up. Colson said this new change is sure to have a long-lasting effect:



“It’s very impactful for the mission.”

