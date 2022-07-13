CRW stands up two new squadrons

The 621st Contingency Response Wing activated two additional contingency response squadrons on July 1 as it modernizes its forces to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere.



The restructure will increase the CRW from having four contingency response squadrons to six in order to better meet the Air Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model, and align with Air Force priorities to prepare and respond to the fight of tomorrow – today.



The wing’s unique bi-coastal structure will add the new 521st Contingency Response Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The new 721st Contingency Response Squadron will operate at Travis Air Force Base, California.



The Department of the Air Force Instruction 10-401, Air Force Operations Planning and Execution, drove the restructuring of the CRW into new Force Element Force Packages back in mid-2020.



To meet this objective, OPLAN-directed operational capacity, two additional contingency response squadrons were required.



“This reorganization standardizes the ‘Open the Base’ force presentation model consisting of one Contingency Response Element ‘hub’ and two Contingency Response Team ‘spokes’ to enable agile movement and maneuver of combat forces,” said Ryan Holmes, 621st CRW Manpower and Organization chief.



By restructuring its forces, the CRW aims to make its forces more available and ready for combatant commanders.



“Previously, a contingency response element and team were very loosely defined, made up of approximately 60 unit type codes or a single deployable unit,” said Maj. Jordan Howen, 621st CRW project integration officer. “Under the restructure, seven clearly defined UTCs form the default capability to meet combatant commander’s needs.”



The proposed model optimizes current and future contingency response mission capabilities and fits into the four-bin structure of the AFFORGEN model.



AFFORGEN is a new force generation model replacing the current Air Expeditionary Force construct with a 24-month cycle composed of four deployment readiness phases. This change also coincides with the CRW restructuring its alert cycle to six months.



"This is a big change for our wing as we continue to find ways to satisfy the Air Force's need for more contingency response units and capabilities," said Col. Travis Edwards, 621st CRW commander. "The modernization effort of the [contingency response wing] is designed to better optimize the well-being of our Airmen, their families and support a better work-life balance as we continue to move out to keep getting after the mission."



