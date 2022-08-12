This season, give the priceless gift of life: Donate Blood

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A time when we think about the people we love, and surprise one another with thoughtful gifts. While some special holiday gifts can be expensive, there is one gift that is priceless to both the giver and receiver: the gift of life through donating blood.



By donating with the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) this holiday season, you can help support warfighters and their family members in need, ensuring the availability of blood products worldwide. A heartfelt “Thank you!” from the ASBP goes out to all blood donors and supporters for living, giving, and saving lives throughout this past year.



“Giving the gift of life is a wonderful way to celebrate this holiday season. Thank you to all of the donors, volunteers, and others supporting the ASBP. Your unwavering generosity in taking the time to donate all year long is critical to our lifesaving mission.” shared ASBP Division Chief, Navy Capt. Les Riggs.



Historically, the number of donations drop during the holiday and winter season compared to the rest of the year. This decrease in donations is caused by several factors: people on leave, vacations are planned, schedules change, weather conditions impede, or illness keeps people home. When these factors are combined, less donors are available but the need for blood remains the same.



“Adequate blood supplies are a critical part of a ready medical force,” stated Defense Health Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Dr. Ron Place. “Our medical providers must have everything they need to complete their mission, including blood. A donation can be done in as little as one hour and yield lifesaving blood products for surgical procedures, traumatic injuries, chronic illness, and cancer treatment.”



One does not need to be in the military to donate blood with the ASBP; donations come from not only active-duty service members but also from the greater community of family members, government employees, veterans, and others.



And donating may have just gotten easier. Many restrictions that have deferred individuals from donating in the past have been lifted or shortened, including a major travel deferral lifted that affected many within the military community, the vCJD (Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease) or “Mad Cow” disease deferral. Contact your local blood donor center to verify your eligibility if you are unsure about your status.



This season, consider a donation to help those in their time of greatest need, whether it be for the warfighter, a newborn, or a Veteran; consider supporting the military community with the priceless gift of blood.



Please visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil to find out more about the ASBP or go to www.militarydonor.com to find a donor center location and schedule an appointment to donate.







About the Armed Services Blood Program



Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is the official blood program of the United States military. The ASBP mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view – Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands – we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need.



To find out more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or get the latest news, follow us @militaryblood on Facebook, Twitter and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.

