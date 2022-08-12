Fort Bragg announces 2022 Family of the Year

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Christopher G. Burlee, 122nd Aviation Support Battalion 82d Airborne Division, his spouse Maj. Sarah A. Burlee, 1st Special Forces Command, along with their two daughters won the Fort Bragg 2022 Family of the Year, Dec. 1.



Each year Army Community Service accepts nomination packets from units for the Family of the Year program.



In the nomination packet, 1st Sgt. Burlee’s commander said, “The strength of this family is built on community and giving back. As a dual military Soldier myself, I wondered where they found all the energy for so many community activities while balancing such demanding careers.”



One of the many reasons why the Burlee Family was nominated included the Family’s initiation of a Girl Scout Troop where they have dedicated hundreds of hours of volunteer service leading the girls and helping them develop tangible skills. Their two daughters are dedicated members as well, which allows them to serve the community together and bond as a Family during troop events.



In addition to being a Girl Scout troop leader, 1st Sgt. Burlee organized a blood donation program at the Fort Bragg Blood Donor Center and created a Quilts for Valor program with his mother-in-law. The program presents Soldier’s newborn children with handmade baby quilts.



After winning the award, 1st Sgt. Burlee addressed the crowd, “I feel like if we’re serving the community, it’s just giving back to the people who have already given so much to us and then paved the way for us.”

