Fast BRRReak Grand Opening

The 355th Force Support Squadron held a grand opening ceremony for their brand-new readiness kitchen, Fast BRRReak, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 27, 2022.



Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, along with Airman 1st Class Matthew Caylor, 355th FSS personnel, performed a ribbon cutting to mark the monumental event.



“Thank you all for all the effort that went into opening this,” said Mills. “I worry about the accessibility of healthy options for food, but then I take a look at this place and it is a perfect example of how the Air Force cares for Airmen.”



Fast BRRReak is located on 3965 Craycoft Road, building 4459, upstairs above Outdoor Recreation, and will be open from 6 to 10:30 a.m. serving breaking, and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.



This not only provides the DM community with more food options, from smoothie bowls and waffles, to tacos and paninis – and more, but it also provides training opportunities for 355th FSS Airmen.



“This place lets us get training in the kitchen,” said 1st Lt. Michael Asuncion, 355th FSS sustainment flight commander. “One of our wartime capabilities is to provide for the force when we’re downrange. This gets us back in the kitchen and allows us to become fluent in our skillsets, especially since we’re getting ready to transition back to working in the dining facility on base, which is scheduled to open in 2023.”



Col. Mills plans to spend at least one day a week at Fast BRRReak to have a cup of coffee. An open invitation stands to the Airmen on base to join him.



“I’m going to be out here from 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m. in an effort to be there for Airmen, to talk and be available when they need,” Mills said.

