Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Celebrates the Advancement of Eight Sailors

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Dec. 1, 2022) A rise in rank is an honor and means a lot to service members who tirelessly perform their duties to strengthen the United States Navy. In recognition of their Naval dedication, eight Sailors, seven from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio and one from Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence, Oceana, received authorization to be advanced to the next pay grade.





NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR Stephanie Simoni presented seven of the eight Sailors with their official forms authorizing them to assume the title and wear the uniform of their new rate. The presentations were split, starting with CDR Simoni, Enlisted Assistant Chief Recruiter, NCCS Daniel Street, and Executive Assistant, Mr. Jim Bickford traveling to three division locations to present four Sailors with their authorization. The week concluded with three Sailors receiving their authorization letters at headquarters.





The following Sailors were advanced:





AO3 Able Acosta, Div. 2

OS2 Courtney L. Chasin, Div. 2

GSE Terrick L. Sereal, Div. 3

NC2 Clarence A. Curry, III, Div. 4

QM2 Benjamin W. Knox, Div. 6

STG2 Kinzie P. Bessonnett, Div. 8

PS3 Joey RiveraMartinez, HQ

AM2 Dakota L. Sole, NAMCE-T





NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



